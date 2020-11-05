Vote is coming Tuesday on major redistricting plan for Minneapolis schools

To talk about the issue, Jana had a chat with Star Tribune education reporter, Ryan Faircloth.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Faricloth of the Star Tribune has been covering the Minneapolis Public Schools comprehensive redesign plan for months.

“It's a comprehensive plan proposed by the Superintendent, Ed Graff, to completely re-structure the district. Graff and district leaders have said that the current structure isn't equitable nor is it sustainable as Minneapolis schools have been in a year’s long cycle of deficits,” Faircloth said.

So to take a swing at those two huge problems the district has come up with this plan.

It is a plan that will move thousands of students and it is a plan that will change what learning happens where.

It is a plan that will disrupt, that’s for certain, if it passes.

The debate is, is the disruption going to fix the problems or is it just going to disrupt?

“For supporters this is much needed change, a long overdue disruption of the status quo. North side students they feel haven't been served under the current structure of the district and you know whether this will address the achievement gap or not, we don't know but they do feel this is a starting point,” Faircloth said.

And he added: “But there is a lot of opposition in this plan from families and teachers. Many opponents are skeptical that this plan will address the achievement gap they argue the district has given no proof that it will,” Faircloth said.

Prior to March, the school board meetings that were held about these plans were tense at times and with the final plan coming so close to the stay at home order some are doubling down saying hey, we need more time to debate this.

But on the other side are supporters with this counterpoint.

“They say that they students that aren't being served as wells as their peers now cannot wait..

They believe there is a clear urgency but that's not clear to everybody,” Faircloth said.

Every family has something at stake here in Minneapolis public schools that's why the debate has been so passionate.

And with something this big, so many things have to give.

“It’s such a system upheaval. You know some schools affected more than others … with a plan like this there will be supporters and detractors and those who will resent the district for years to come for what happens and then those who will appreciate the district,” Faircloth said.