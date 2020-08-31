Teen killed in skid steer accident

Police say a 15-year-old from Britt was killed Friday when he fell from a small tractor's bucket.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Police say a 15-year-old boy was killed Friday while helping to move trees on a property south of Mt. Iron in Clinton Township.

St. Louis County Sheriff's Office got a call at 6:30 p.m. for an accident involving a skid steer tractor in Clinton Township.

In a press release, police said a 15-year-old boy, Alaric Lamke, was helping his father and another man move a tree across a property.

The teen and his father were standing in the bucket of a Bobcat T300 while it was being driven by another man. Lamke fell out of the bucket and was run over by the tractor. He was declared dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.