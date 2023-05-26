Car falls into sinkhole in Brooklyn Park

Police said a woman in a car stopped at the intersection and the front end of her car began to sink. Luckily, she got out in time.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A massive sinkhole opened in Brooklyn Park Friday afternoon and swallowed an empty car.

The intersection at 79th Ave., Shingle Creek Drive, and Douglas Drive is closed due to the sinkhole which was caused by a broken water main pipe, according to Brooklyn Park Police.

The police received calls about the water main break around 3 p.m. Friday.

"The callers were reporting the road was flooded and the asphalt was breaking up," according to a news release.

More callers reported that a big sinkhole opened up.

Police said a woman in a car stopped at the intersection and the front end of her car began to sink.

Luckily, she got out in time and was not injured.

However, the car sunk into the hole.

Police say the intersection will be closed for the next 24 to 48 hours until the water main is repaired and the road is restored to a safe condition.

