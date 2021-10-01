Centennial Lakes police ask for help finding missing woman

Laurie O'Connell, 69, was last seen Tuesday at a gas station in Stacy.

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. — Centennial Lakes police are asking for the public's help locating 69-year-old Laurie O'Connell.

O'Connell was last seen Tuesday at a gas station in Stacy, Minn. She was driving a 2005 blue, Hyundai Elantra sedan with Minnesota license plate DSV942.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and light brown hair. She was wearing grey pants and a black sweater, and uses a cane.

Authorities say they are concerned for her welfare.