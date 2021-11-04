Charges: Brooklyn Park man tracked down and shot suspected thief in north Mpls.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man had found his stolen van and had "the thief at gunpoint."

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors charged a Brooklyn Park man in a north Minneapolis shooting, after they say he tracked down a man that he believed had stolen his business' van.

Forty-five-year-old Christopher Kilburn is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the alleged incident.

According to court documents, police officers were called to the area of Dupont Ave. N. and Lowry Ave. N. around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. A 911 caller reported that Kilburn had found his stolen van and had "the thief at gunpoint," the criminal complaint states.

Officers say when they got there Kilburn was standing over a man and holding onto his pants and belt. The man had a large gash on his head and a gunshot wound in his right hand, according to the complaint.

Officers asked which of the two men had a gun and Kilburn raised his hand. An officer then took Kilburn's handgun from his waistband.

Kilburn allegedly told officers that the suspected thief had burglarized his business in Brooklyn Center and had stolen a van from the business. The defendant said he tracked down the van and the suspected thief in north Minneapolis.

According to the complaint, Kilburn told investigators he pointed his firearm at the man in the stolen van and told him to shut off the engine. Killburn reportedly said that the man "look like he wanted to run away so he grabbed" him.

Prosecutors say at that point Kilburn pulled the man out of the van, made him face the vehicle and told him not to move.

According to the complaint, Kilburn said the man struggled so he pistol-whipped him.

The complaint said the man tried to get away from Kilburn but the defendant ran after him, yelling "stop" before firing a single round at the alleged thief as he ran away. He told police the man eventually tripped and fell down so he grabbed him and called 911, according to the complaint.