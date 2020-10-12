Church identified as hate group granted permit in Minnesota town

The mayor of Murdock emphasized that the vote to allow the Asatru Folk Assembly to gather at an abandoned church is simply a matter of zoning.

MURDOCK, Minn. — The city council in a small Minnesota farming community has voted to grant a permit that allows a Nordic heritage church that has been identified as a white supremacist group to gather at an abandoned church.

The vote Wednesday night came after the council in the Swift County community of Murdock was advised by the city attorney that rejecting the Asatru Folk Assembly’s request could violate its religious rights.

Council members, who were meeting online because of the coronavirus pandemic, kept video cameras turned off and refused to identify who voted for or against the permit.

The building at the heart of the discussion is the old Lutheran church on Highway 12 in Murdock. Mayor Craig Kavanagh told KARE 11 that the vote was 3-1 to approve the Conditional Use Permit as long as the group (Asatru Folk Assembly) meets the conditions set on the permit.

"There has been a lot of concern on this topic in the city of Murdock and rightfully so. We just want to be clear we are not discussing race with our decision. This is strictly a zoning issue," Murdock Mayor Kraig Kavanaugh emphasized in a statement to KARE 11. "We as the leaders of the City of Murdock want it be known that the city of Murdock condemns racism in all of its forms: conscious, unconscious, any place, any time, now and in the future. We are committed to building a community that promotes equal justice and opportunity to every single person regardless of their race."