City officials: Police search for possibly armed, barricaded suspect in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Law enforcement is responding to reports of at least one possibly armed, barricaded suspect Wednesday night at a building under renovation in Minnetonka.

Minnetonka city officials confirmed to KARE 11 that police were called to a building on the 11000 block of Wayzata Boulevard before 5 p.m. for an "armed intruder" that was believed to be in the building. Officials said renovation crews were all able to safely leave the site once the suspect entered.

According to the city, the scene is still active as of 9:30 p.m., as police continue searching for the suspect.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

