Coalition honors 30 lives lost to domestic violence in 2020

A new report from Violence Free Minnesota chronicles the lives claimed by an intimate partner, and measures that can be taken to lower the number of victims.

ST PAUL, Minn. — On the first day of what has been proclaimed Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a coalition of advocates is releasing a report on relationship abuse in Minnesota and the sometimes deadly results.

For 30 years Violence Free Minnesota has chronicled the lives lost and forwarded potential solutions in an annual report, this year titled "Relationship Abuse in Minnesota." The reports provides an overview of the 30 lives lost to intimate partner homicide in 2020, along with policy recommendations to end abuse in relationships.

“After more than 30 years, the purpose of our report remains the same,” said Meggie Royer, Violence Free Minnesota’s Youth and Prevention Program Manager. “To illuminate a tremendous loss of life, to memorialize and center the names and lives of victims, and to push us all to take greater action to end relationship abuse in Minnesota, for ourselves and every subsequent generation.”

Here is a look at the 30 victims and the implications of their deaths:

21 were killed by a current or former intimate partner

All but one identified as women

Nine family members and bystanders are included as they were murdered in domestic violence related situations

Of those, four were friends or family members attempting to intervene and three were children under the age of two, killed alongside their mother.

Four women were pregnant at the time of their murder

At least 20 minor children are now left without a parent due to intimate partner violence.

"Solving issues of intimate partner violence is complex and will require early prevention interventions such as teaching our youth healthy relationship skills, addressing racial and socioeconomic inequities in housing and employment, and pursuing racial and criminal justice reform while providing safety and healing for survivors," said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan at a press conference to share results of the report Friday. "There is so much more work we still need to do, but together we can get it done.”

In ten months' time this year 21 people have lost their lives to intimate partner violence with two women being killed by their partners just this week, one in Bloomington and the other in St. Paul.