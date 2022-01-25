Community rallies behind family of popular trainer, mother who died unexpectedly

For a lot of people, Burn Boot Camp in Maple Grove is more than a gym — it's a family where Katie Novak was a beloved member.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — The unexpected death of a popular trainer at a local boot camp has left many in the community shocked.

For a lot of people, Burn Boot Camp in Maple Grove is more than a gym — it's a family where Katie Novak was a beloved member.

"If somebody was having a bad day or they didn't feel safe, they could come here and feel safe," said Novak's friend, Chris Kuker. "She was a part of making them feel that way."

All the more reason her sudden death leaves such a large hole.

"When I went to check on her, she just didn't wake up," said Kuker, who discovered she had passed away a week ago Tuesday. He said she hadn't been feeling well, along with suffering from heart conditions and a possible second bout with COVID-19.

"She was vaccinated and had it early on before vaccinations," said her mother, Beth.

"Nobody ever suggested there was anything on the edge of being wrong," said her father, Barry.

Her parents are now being comforted by the community Katie built at Burn in just a couple short years.

"She wasn't just a trainer, she connected with people and help them if they needed to be helped," said Barry. "We're very proud to know that she's done that."

Quick to tell a joke, the 31-year-old loved sports, adventures, and above all, her 7-year-old son, Nolan, with whom she shares with Kuker.

"We need him to remember who she was," said Beth.

"She was sort of this candle that burned short, but really bright," said Barry.

Katie's loss is a heavy burden for her loved ones, but at the gym, it's a weight her new family is willing to carry for them.

Kuker set-up a memorial fund primarily to support future education needs for their son. And the gym is selling shirts with Katie's signature phrase written on the front, "Keep It Spicy."

