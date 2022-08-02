Motorists forced to moo-ve over after cows escape to freeway

A happy ending to a high steaks situation.
STACY, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office had the udderly difficult task of wrangling rogue cows on Interstate 35 near Stacy Tuesday morning.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the cows were spotted at a nearby Kwik Trip before hoofing it over to the Sunrise Estates Trailer Park.
After a quick tour of the grounds, the batch of bovine explorers mooo-ved east toward I-35.
"Deputies attempted to corral them but they planned on milking this for all it was worth," the post said. "All joking aside, this could have been a bad situation if a car struck one of them at 70mph (you are only going 70 right?)."
But the Chisago County first responders wouldn't be made a laughing stock. With the help of Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Minnesota police and a real, professional cow wrangler, the sheriff's office was able to contain the cattle between the cable barriers along the interstate. Then they were loaded into a trailer and removed from the freeway.
It was a high steaks situation with a happy ending, though we still don't know who these cows had beef with before attempting their butchered great escape.
The steaks were high on this one...We had a bit of a public mooooosance 🐄 on I35 this morning. You may have seen us trying to do our best Yellowstone impersonation. Thank goodness we live in an era where being a cop means driving a squad 🚔 and not riding a horse…
…aaaaanyways, a few cows got their escape game on this morning and decided to hoof it over to Kwik Trip in Stacy (can someone check if the employees said “See you next time”?), before taking stock of their surroundings in the Sunrise Estates Trailer Park.
Deputies attempted to corral them but they planned on milking this for all it was worth. They strayed into the woods and eventually out onto I35. All joking aside, this could have been a bad situation if a car struck one of them at 70mph (you are only going 70 right?).
With the help of the Minnesota State Patrol and Wyoming, MN Police Department we were able to contain them in between the cable barriers, to prevent drivers from having steak on their hoods. A professional wrangler (no joke) was contacted who came to help us get them into a trailer and off the freeway.
All in a days work! This wrangling makes for some hungry cops. We had to moove like Jagger. What’s for dinner tonight?Posted by Chisago County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 2, 2022
