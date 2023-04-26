NAACP sues Minneapolis Police Department over alleged social media surveillance

The lawsuit, filed by the U of M's Racial Justice Law Clinic, says MPD officers used covert accounts to spy on NAACP members without investigative purpose.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on April 29, 2022.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is once again in the legal crosshairs, this time the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by the NAACP over alleged social media surveillance.

Filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, the lawsuit accuses MPD officers of using covert social media accounts to follow the activities of NAACP officials "without any investigative purpose." The plaintiffs say up to 20 officers posed as Black community members to interact with, criticize and harass the Minneapolis NAACP and "push racist stereotypes about Black people."

The complaint is based on an investigative report on misconduct within MPD compiled by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and released in April of 2022. NAACP leaders say the report is just the latest in a series of investigations that confirm the racist culture and practices of the embattled department.

“While the Minneapolis Police Department’s surveillance of our membership is not surprising, it is disappointing. We assumed that our work with MPD on public safety and community matters was being done in good faith. Instead, MPD simultaneously tried to bring us harm. To know MPD surveilled our members is deeply unnerving and upsetting,” said Cynthia Wilson, President of the Minneapolis NAACP. “Their actions violated our trust. MPD needs to be held accountable to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

The lawsuit concludes that MPD officers clearly violated guarantees of the First and Fourteenth amendments through alleged racially discriminatory policing, selective investigation, harassment, and unlawful surveillance.

The NAACP is asking for compensatory and punitive damages from the officers and the city of Minneapolis to be determined at jury trial, plus coverage of all legal costs.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more Minnesota politics: