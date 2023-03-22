Sex trafficking trial of Anton Lazzaro gets underway

Opening arguments should lay out a blueprint for the trial, with Lazzaro accused of paying a woman to recruit teenage girls to have sex with him for money.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Opening statements are kicking off the start of the Anton Lazzaro sex trafficking trial Wednesday, with his accused co-conspirator and alleged victims scheduled to take the stand.

Lazzaro is a wealthy former GOP Strategist whose co-defendant Gisela Castro Medina has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. Prosecutors say Lazzaro met Castro Medina through a "sugar daddy" website, and then worked with her to recruit teen girls who were "broken" - young, small and vulnerable - to have sex with him.

For his part, the defendant maintains that the sex was consensual and that he didn't pay the teens, but instead provided generous gifts. Lazzaro also claims that his prosecution is politically-motivated, as his condo was raided and he was arrested while he was conducting his own investigation into a past marriage of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

On Tuesday a federal jury of nine women and seven men was seated, setting the stage for the high-profile trial to get underway.

9:30 a.m.

Prosecutors led off opening statements, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino addressing jurors. "This case is about a wealthy man who paid tens of thousands of dollars to have sex with teenage girls," Provinzino said.

"He was a man with a desire to have sex with young girls. Underage girls. He used money to buy what he wanted. Used his money to buy sex with these five underage girls," she continued, showing photos of the five teens to the panelists.

Provinzino said Tony Lazzaro was something else. "He was a man with a desire to have sex with young girls. Underage girls. He used money to buy what he wanted. Used his money to buy sex with these five underage girls," she said as she showed photos of the five teens to the jury. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 22, 2023

Provinzino then showed the jury a picture of his co-defendant Gisela Castro Medina and explained how Lazzaro met her and "Victim A" in May 2020. At the time, prosecutors say, Castro Medina was 18 years old and had just graduated from high school, while Victim A was just 16. They met on a so-called "sugar daddy" website.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse, who has followed the case since its inception, explains from court that sugar daddy sites connect wealthy older men with women interested in "transactional relationships." Lazzaro allegedly gave Castro Medina "a menu" of sexual activities and what he'd pay for each of them.

Provinzino told jurors that the defendant then made Castro Medina an offer, saying he would pay her to recruit girls for sex. "They should be 16, preferably. Young, skinny. Should be white, ideally. No tattoos. And better if they are vulnerable," Lazzaro reportedly told his accomplice.

Prosecutors allege that over the next six months, Lazzaro paid Castro Medina more than $50,000 after she found girls in St. Michael, Rockford, Loretto, Mound, Robbinsdale, and Minneapolis via her old high school contacts and through Instagram and Snapchat.

"Yo, know any hot girls who want a sugar daddy? Bc mine wants more sugar babies. He's not old and creepy," was one social media message Provinzino read to the jury.

Lazzaro's condo also had a TV in the bathroom mirror and wall lined with fancy bottles of alcohol.



Plus, Provinzino said, stacks of cash, like this: (as she puts this photo on the screen): pic.twitter.com/u2pRxiXJdc — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 22, 2023

Provinzino then got to what will arguably become the heart of the prosecution's case, telling jurors "It doesn't matter if they (the teens) said yes. Minors cannot consent, period. He was both the trafficker and the consumer."

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: