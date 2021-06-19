Crowds gather at State Capitol for Juneteenth Reparations Celebration

The event was hosted by Black Lives Matter Minnesota, Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB) and several other groups.

ST PAUL, Minn. — People gathered in St. Paul Saturday for the Juneteenth Reparations Celebration at the Minnesota State Capitol.

The event was hosted by Black Lives Matter Minnesota, Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB) and several other groups.

It was free and open to the public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Crowds enjoyed music, food, and games.

Cities and states across the country are celebrating Juneteenth as the newest federal holiday.

Juneteenth is the first federal holiday to be established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.

It commemorates the end of slavery in our country.