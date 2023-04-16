City of Delano prepares for high water, closes bridge

Crews have also closed portions of 90th Street, near County Road 17, due to rising levels. Installation of downtown flood walls could happen Monday.

DELANO, Minn. — Concrete barriers block off the entrance to Bridge Avenue in downtown Delano.

"It's been nine years since we've seen this kind of river level, last fall you could walk across the river and not gotten your ankles wet and in the spring you get the melt, and this can happen," said Delano mayor, Holly Schrupp.

Mayor Schrupp says with the spring melt and rain, they're expecting high crest levels for the South Fork Crow River.

Right now - the river is at 17 1/2 feet.

It's expected to crest on Wednesday at 20 ft.

"This past week with the river, we've been monitoring river levels, we have closed flood gates, we have some gates that go into the river so we make sure those are closed so river water doesn't back up into them," she said.

"We have a really good community, when stuff like this happens they pick us up," said Jeremy Boldt, with Lupine Brewing Company, across the street from the river.

Boldt says besides the bridge being closed to traffic affecting business. "Kind of affects it, they have to find a different route to get here," he said.

The business is staying optimistic.

"The city has been working really well with building up the levee, it's not really affecting us yet," he said.

Now, they're hoping for the best - while making preparations for the worst.

"We are very prepared," said Mayor Shrupp. "Hopefully going to go down sooner than later," said Boldt.

