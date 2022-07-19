Family dog hit by gunshots in St. Paul home

Police said a 4-year-old Husky named Athena was struck in the leg after shots were fired at the house.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A house in the North End neighborhood of St. Paul was shot at nearly a dozen times, resulting in the injury of the family dog inside.

St. Paul Police were called to the house located on the 1400 block of Virginia Street around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

Upon arrival, police found that the family dog, a 4-year-old Husky named Athena, was struck in the right rear leg. Athena and her owner were taken to the Como Park Animal Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. Police said Athena is expected to make a full recovery.

St. Paul Police said no people were hurt in the shooting, and officers located bullet remnants and a 9mm casing near the home, all of which will be examined by the forensics unit. Residents in the area told police they heard a vehicle drive away from the scene, but didn't get a description.

Officers said the reason for the shooting is unknown at this time and the case is still under investigation. No suspects have been identified.

