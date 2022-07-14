2 dogs missing from St. Paul kennel after burglary

Police and animal control are looking for Cooper, miniature Pinscher, and Gunny, a white German Shepherd.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are searching for two missing dogs after a break-in at a pet daycare, boarding and grooming business in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

The overnight burglary happened at St. Paws on the 1900 block of University Avenue West, where police said 14 dogs were being boarded.

When officers arrived Thursday morning, eight dogs were still kenneled, three dogs were running around the property and three were missing.

Around 1 p.m., police and St. Paul Animal Control found one of the missing dogs, but are still searching for the other two: A miniature Pinscher named Cooper and a white German Shepherd named Gunny.

Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects.

Anyone with information on the missing dogs should call St. Paul Animal Control at 651-266-1100. Those with tips on the burglary can contact St. Paul Police at 651-266-5574.

