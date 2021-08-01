Early morning crash leaves one woman dead in St. Paul; police searching for two men who fled the scene

St. Paul police are searching for people responsible for a deadly crash Thursday morning in the Dayton Bluff's neighborhood.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Car parts could be seen left behind at the intersection of Minnehaha Ave. East and Atlantic St. in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood in St. Paul, just hours after police say an early morning crash left one woman dead.

“It was a long night and it was scary because we didn’t really know anything,” says Beth Murphy, who lives next door to the scene.

Beth Murphy recently moved into a home near the intersection and heard the crash. St. Paul police say a car driving eastbound on Minnehaha Ave. East was struck by a stolen car after it failed to stop at a stop sign.

“It was just horrific,” says witness, Vaughn Taylor. “Then all of a sudden 15 emergency vehicles showed up and that’s when I found out this morning the lady passed away,” he says.

St. Paul police say this all started around 3 a.m. Thursday, when officers saw what appeared to be a stolen vehicle. They say the car sped away after an officer turned around to investigate, eventually crashing into another car.

Police say a 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene and her passenger was taken to the hospital.

“I got very emotional watching them trying to rescue whomever it was,” says Murphy.

Police say two women inside the stolen car were located on scene, one with injuries who was taken to a hospital. According to witnesses, two other people inside the stolen car left the scene.

Now, neighbors are offering condolences to the family of the woman who tragically lost her life. "I spoke to her grandson on the scene and prayers go out to him and her family, and just hugged them and wished them the best, because it's sad,” says Taylor.