Eastbound I-94 closed in Monticello following police chase

MnDOT traffic cameras showed vehicles being diverted off the freeway at Highway 25.
Credit: MnDOT

MONTICELLO, Minn. — A portion of Interstate 94 was closed near Monticello on Monday afternoon following a police chase on the freeway.

The Minnesota Department of Traffic's traffic cameras along the freeway showed all traffic stopped on eastbound I-94 at Highway 25.

It's currently unclear which law enforcement agencies are involved, or what led to the chase or halt in traffic.

It is also unknown how long the highway closure will last or when traffic will be able to move through the police scene.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, stay with kare11.com for updates.

