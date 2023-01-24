Eden Prairie boys basketball coach reinstated after investigation

The district said Monday it has completed its investigation, and Coach David Flom "will transition back as Head Coach" of the boys varsity team.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Eden Prairie's varsity boys basketball coach is returning to his team following an investigation into complaints made against him in 2022.

According to Eden Prairie Schools, the district has completed its investigation and David Flom "will transition back as head coach" of the boy's team effective Monday, Jan. 23.

The EPHS Hoops Twitter account also posted that Flom has been reinstated.

Eden Prairie Public Schools first confirmed in December of 2022 that a complaint was made against Flom and that it was under investigation, but did not provide any details regarding the nature of the complaint.

"While state law governing information about employees does not allow us to release any further information at this time, we appreciate everyone’s understanding of the importance of conducting a thorough investigation," the school said in a statement on Monday. "We listened to multiple perspectives, and hope some learning comes out of this difficult time."

"We are so proud of our players and interim coaches for how they have responded to changes this season and for their commitment to each other, and we will continue helping our players reach their full potential as individuals and as a team," the school added.

Flom is expected to be on the bench when Eden Prairie hosts the No. 6 ranked Wayzata Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

