New restrictions at Edina H.S. home football games following brawl

The new policy says students who don't attend the competing high schools will be refused entrance, and those not in line for bathroom or concessions must be seated.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDINA, Minn — The game-night experience will be a touch different for fans when Edina High School (EHS) hosts visiting Lakeville North at the Hornets' next home football matchup on Oct. 7.

A communication sent to district families Friday says new security measures will be in place following a brawl at Kuhlman Stadium Sept. 16. Police said just after halftime of the Hornets' homecoming game that night, a group of between 15 and 30 teens entered the stadium and began fighting. Three of the teens were arrested, and in the days since investigators have identified all but one of those involved in the incident, according to district superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley. A number of those students have either been criminally charged or cited with trespassing.

Stanley said Edina students involved in the bawl have face "stringent disciplinary action" for their roles in what unfolded.

"District administration conducted an assessment of safety and security protocols for games," Stanley wrote in a message to parents. "We found aspects to refine and reinforce in our existing protocol, and will include additional expectations that will increase safety and security to proactively mitigate a similar incident from happening again."

Among the existing security protocols that will be "reinforced" following the homecoming brawl:

EHS students must show an ID or their Infinite Campus Profile before being allowed to enter the stadium. Students not from EHS or the visiting school will be turned away.

Students from the visiting team must sit in the visitor’s section.

No outside food, water bottles, backpacks or athletic balls of any kind are allowed.

No readmittance after leaving the stadium.

New security policies have also been adopted in an attempt to "prepare for a safe and enjoying experience at football games.

Patrons may wait in line for the bathroom or concessions, but otherwise are expected to be in the bleachers watching the game. Those who are loitering will be asked to leave without a refund.

No one will be allowed to enter the stadium after halftime. EHS students must enter the Pass Gate near the ECC.

Elementary and middle school students will sit with their parents/guardians in the bleachers and must be supervised by their parents/guardians at all times.

In her message to families, Superintendent Stanley emphasized that she expects every student to represent the district's core values and beliefs, and said behavior that does not reflect those values will not be tolerated.

Watch more local news: