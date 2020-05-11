Van hits pedestrian, drives into Lake Harriet

Minneapolis Fire officials said it appears the driver had a "medical emergency."

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a van near Lake Harriet on Thursday afternoon before the van ended up in the water.

Aerial footage from Sky 11 showed the vehicle partially submerged several feet from the shoreline, with a number of emergency vehicles nearby.

MFD said it appears the van driver had a "medical emergency" and drove over an embankment, striking a woman before driving into the water. A bystander then pulled the male driver out of the van.

Minneapolis Fire said the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The woman hit by the van was checked out at the scene and also had injuries that were not life-threatening.