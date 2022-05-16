Security expert offers advice on what to do if you're in an active shooter situation

According to data from Gun Violence Archive, there have been close to 200 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — "Right before COVID-19 hit, we were averaging more than a week and a half, down to almost every week, a mass shooting incident somewhere in the United States," said Michael Rozin, with Rozin Security.

Rozin is a security consultant and, for the past two decades, he's helped businesses prevent tragedies.

"People need to be trained to know what to look for," he said.

On Saturday, an 18-year old white male opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others in what authorities described as "racially motived violent extremism."

This shooting is now the deadliest since the start of the year.

"What can you do to protect yourself in that kind of situation?" asked KARE 11 reporter Charmaine Nero.

"The most important thing, and it might sound difficult to do, is to collect yourself and stay calm," said Rozin. "Assess where the danger is, from there you want to get out of the line of fire and stay out of the line of fire," said Rozin.

Rozin says it's also important to rehearse what to do if there were an active shooter situation.

"Virtually go through the point of collecting yourself, looking around, where can you hide," he said. "How can you run in a zigzag pattern to the exit."

Rozin says there's always a potential threat for copycat situations. "Ever since the Columbine shooters, other shooters who have similar aspirations who have looked at the shooters as potential idols, they decide to copy," he said.

Hate motivated mass shootings and fame seeking perpetrators have rapidly increased since 2015, according to the Violence Project.

Rozin says it's important for people out and about to stay aware of your surroundings.

"It's a community responsibility and we all have to play our part in it," said Rozin.