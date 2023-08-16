Experts say scammers have been active since hail storm

One Golden Valley resident told KARE 11 that nine different roofing contractors knocked on his door after a recent storm.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Larry Mcdonough owns one of the homes in Golden Valley that is in need of a roof repair after Friday's storm.

It's something he expected after golf ball-sized hail rained down on the neighborhood.

What he didn't expect was a flood of roof repairmen at his door.

"We're up to nine knocks on the door," he said. "And then that doesn't count the unsolicited telephone calls that we've been getting."

He said there wasn't anything out of the ordinary with any of the contractors he spoke to. He noticed they all wore logos of seemingly legitimate companies.

But as Keyprime Roofing and Remodeling knows, scammers can do the same thing.

Pat Hall is a partner of the company. Just last month, he got wind that a Robbinsdale resident allowed a scammer posing as a Keyprime contractor to destroy his roof.

"They did a really, really good job of it," he said. "They downloaded our logo, they had a professional, glossy brochure, and they had some work orders with Keyprime's name on it."

The scammer did an estimated $35,000 worth of damage before that resident called the company to verify the legitimacy of that employee. He found out it was a scam.

Hall says not only have they received a flood of calls from residents with damaged roofs, but an increase in reports of potential scammers.

"Do your homework; make sure that if they knock on the door, and they say they're from Keyprime, please go online and do your research," he said.

The Better Business Bureau says roofing scams are more common after storms.

BBB suggests people be wary of unsolicited offers and look up companies on their websites. Experts say you should also get your insurance company to inspect your roof and/or a second opinion.

If you suspect you may be a victim to a scam, report it to BBB here.

