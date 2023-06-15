FAA investigates incident between 2 aircraft at MSP International

MSP air traffic controllers had to ask an approaching aircraft to abort a landing and circle back because another airplane was still on the runway.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is investigating an incident involving two aircraft on a runway at Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) on Wednesday evening.

According to the FAA, MSP air traffic controllers had to ask an approaching aircraft to abort a landing and circle back because another airplane was still on the runway.

"The American Boeing 737 was approaching to land around 6:28 p.m. local time on June 14 when the controller cleared the Delta Airbus A220 for an immediate takeoff on Runway 30L. After the controller told the American flight to go around, the aircraft passed above and to the left side of the Delta flight," the FAA statement said.

The FAA said the aircraft involved were American Airlines Flight 2406 arriving from Dallas, and Delta Flight 1163 heading to Orange County, California.

