Fairbault firefighter injured on the job early Friday morning

FARIBAULT, Minn. — A firefighter was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being injured at a fire in Faribault.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, multiple departments were called to a house fire in the 2000 block of 198th Street West in Faribault.

Large flames were pouring from the back side of the home when crews arrived. The fire, which was burning on the lower roof of the home quickly spread up the roof despite efforts from firefighters.

Crews ran a large supply line and then headed into the home to quench the flames.

Within three hours of their arrival, firefighters extinguished the fire.

Officials said the people living at the home were able to escape without injury, but a firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to Allina Hospital Faribault by North Ambulance crews.

Fire Chief Dustin Dienst commented, “We are grateful that the occupants of the home escaped unharmed. I was also very grateful to see our injured firefighter back at the station after the fire, filling out paperwork and with a smile on his face!”

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.

