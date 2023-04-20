Family of Deputy Josh Owen shares first public statement since he was killed in the line of duty

"In the hours of darkness, you have wrapped your arms around my son and me to get through this enormous loss."

GLENWOOD, Minn. — The widow of Pope County Deputy Josh Owen addressed the public for the first time since her husband was killed in the line of duty.

Shannon Owen released a statement and a cousin read it on her behalf.

Here is the family’s statement that was released Thursday afternoon:

I want to start by thanking everyone who has come out and supported Rylan and me over the last few days.

The outpouring of love from our law enforcement family and our broader community has been amazing and I’m so grateful. I have never received this much support for anything.

This community is helping me in the moments where very simply I don’t know what to do.

In the hours of darkness, you have wrapped your arms around my son and me to get through this enormous loss.

Josh and I were together for 18 years the last twelve of which were right here in pope county where we put down our family’s roots.

Even through the tears and all the emotions I can still see Josh everywhere, in the pictures that decorate our fridge, in the fire pit he built by hand, and in the neighborhood we call home.

Josh was such an incredible man and such a devoted father to Rylan. He was selfless and would help anyone who asked, and he sought out those who haven’t even asked yet.

So many people have asked over the last few days how I am doing, honestly, I am overwhelmed.

Our family and friends have run the gamut of emotions. We have smiled and laughed at memories and shared tears for the man who was stolen from our lives.

While it has been whirlwind since that night he did not come home, I found a few quiet moments, to say I’m sad doesn’t even come close to those moments.

Maybe more than that I’m angry.

I’m angry this happened.

I’m angry that this beautiful life was cut short.

I’m angry that my son’s father was taken from him far too soon.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

Still, I feel I must be strong. For our son, for myself and for our community.

Losing josh will never go away, ever.

The cameras and media will pack up and many people will go back to their daily lives but for me and Rylan this new reality will never end.

There will always be a hole in our lives that Josh’s presence filled.

As the days and weeks pass, I ask you to please continue to lift us up in prayers as we go through the next few days, weeks, and years.

Pray for the safety of our deputies and police, continue to share Josh’s story with each other.

Share his legacy, in this way we can help his spirit last forever.

A public visitation for Deputy Owen will be held Friday April 21st from 4:00pm to 8:00 pm at the Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood.

Visitation will continue Saturday morning followed by funeral services at 10:30 am.

