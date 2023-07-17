Fund created to support officers involved in Fargo shooting

Donations to the Leadership Care Fund will go directly to the families of Fargo Officers Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes.

Example video title will go here for this video

FARGO, N.D. — While there are still questions left unanswered in the wake of a shooting that killed a young North Dakota police officer and seriously injured two others, friends, family and the greater community now have an answer to the question, "How can we help?"

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Fargo Police Department announced the creation of the Leadership Care Fund, a registered nonprofit that will collect funds to support the families of Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes.

Donations to the fund will go directly to the officers' families, not to the City of Fargo or the Fargo Police Department.

"The fabric of our community is personified in the actions, words of encouragement and acts of kindness consistently being offered, especially in the aftermath of July 14's tragic events. This unprecedented encouragement is being received from across the world and it is profoundly appreciated," the department wrote.

A GoFundMe was also created over the weekend by a family friend to support Andrew Dotas.

The Fargo Police Department Team is proud to serve our community and tremendously grateful for the continual support... Posted by Fargo Police Department on Monday, July 17, 2023

On Friday, July 14, Wallin, Dotas and Hawes were involved in a shooting near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo. Police said the officers were responding to a routine traffic crash just before 3 p.m., and several witnesses said they saw a man open fire on officers before he was shot.

Officer Wallin, who was originally from St. Michael, Minnesota, was killed in the incident. He was just 23 years old. A veteran of the Minnesota National Guard, Wallin had joined the police department less than three months ago and was in the process of field training when he was killed.

Officers Dotas and Hawes were seriously injured in the shooting. Hawes also joined the department this spring and was in the process of completing his field training as well.

Dotas, a six-year veteran of the force, serves as a Fargo PD training officer and is also a member of the North Dakota Air National Guard.

We mourn the loss and honor the memory of fallen #Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin (End of Watch - 07.14.2023). pic.twitter.com/cNnWr9raMR — Fargo Police (@FargoPolice) July 15, 2023

According to the department, both Dotas and Hawes suffered gunshot wounds and are in critical but stable condition.

Fargo Police identified Zachary Robinson as the officer who shot and killed the suspected shooter, 37-year-old Fargo resident Mohamad Barakat.

A 25-year-old woman from Fargo was also shot during the incident and is hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

At a press conference Saturday, Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski called Friday's shooting "one of the most horrific days in our department's history."

During that press conference, Chief Zibolski remembered Wallin's sense of humor and impressive training as he went through the police academy.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+