Man dies while swimming near William O'Brien State Park

A 46-year-old Minnesota man who went under while swimming Saturday was found dead.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minnesota — Officials say a man was found dead after disappearing in the St. Croix River at William O'Brien State Park. 

According to a representative for the Washington County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Chandramohan Laghuvaram of Plymouth was swimming with his children when he went under.

The Washington County Fire Dive Rescue Team found Laghuvaram in about eight feet of water. First responders tried to revive him onshore but were unsuccessful. 

The sheriff's office said they don't know yet whether Laghuvaram died from drowning or something else.

