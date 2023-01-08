First recreational cannabis dispensary opens in Minnesota

NativeCare on the Red Lake Nation is selling to the public now that cannabis use and possession are legal in the state.

RED LAKE, Minn. — Lines stretched around the block Tuesday for the opening of the first recreational cannabis dispensary in Minnesota.

NativeCare on the Red Lake Nation is selling its pot to the public now that cannabis use and possession are legal in the state as of Aug. 1. People came from across the state to take part in the opening and buy weed.

Minnesota has not licensed any businesses yet to sell recreational cannabis in the state, but tribal governments don't have to wait for the state's licensing system.

As for where NativeCare got its seeds? "Let's say not from Minnesota."

A NativeCare representative said they went from seed to sale in two years. They expect to make "millions" in sales in the first four months, and also have plans to expand soon in Thief River Falls and Warroad.

The cannabis menu at NativeCare was selling premium and standard strains, with names like "Skywalker OG," "Pineapple Chunk" and "Train Wreck." The menu indicated the strain's potency and whether it was sativa, indica or hybrid. Three and a half grams of premium strain sells for $60, 14 grams for $220 and 28 grams for $380. The standard strain option goes $50 for 3.5 grams, 14 grams for $180 and 28 grams for $320.

In Minnesota, adults 21 and older can possess and travel in the state with two ounces of cannabis flower, 8 grams of concentrate and 800 milligrams worth of THC-containing edible products such as gummies and seltzers. They can have up to two pounds of cannabis flower at home. Low-potency edibles made with THC from industrial hemp were legalized last year. They've been subject to a 10% marijuana tax since July 1.

That tax will apply to other marijuana products as they become licensed for sale, but not on sovereign tribal lands. It remains illegal under federal law to bring cannabis in from out of state.

