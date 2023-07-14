Forest Lake 14-year-old now missing nearly two months

Desiray Kappes' mother worries the teen left with someone she met online.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Mandi Lufsky's garage, for the last two months, has become a makeshift missing-poster assembly room as she continues the search for her daughter.

Mandi last saw her 14-year-old daughter Desiray Kappes on May 19.

"I told her, 'Bye, see ya, love ya, see ya when I get home.' I walked out the door at 8 a.m. and came home about 1 p.m. to an empty house," Mandi said.

Surveillance video shows Desiray leaving at 8:37 a.m. on her white and purple bike, her beloved pet Cosmo likely in her cat carrier backpack -- pulling a yellow bike trailer.

"Which, I don't know where she got the bike trailer from. I've been cleaning out the garage for a week and we don't have a bike trailer. We didn't own a bike trailer," Mandi said.

Mandi thinks there's likely more she didn't know. They celebrated Desiray's 14th birthday together, out for lunch, two weeks earlier and everything seemed okay. But Mandi says Desiray left a note that said she'll be traveling the states with her "boyfriend."

"I have no idea who this boyfriend is, or if he exists. If he's real," Mandi said.

She suspects Desiray met someone online who she thought was her own age but perhaps was not. Surveillance video captured Desiray biking one mile north of her home -- then she disappeared. Her cell phone has been turned off since the morning she left.

Forest Lake Police receive 3-5 tips every day, potential sightings of Desiray, they sayidthey've looked into every single one, and none of them have turned out to be her.

When asked what she would say if Desiray could hear her, Mandi said, "I love her and I want her to come home."

