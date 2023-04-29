Forest Lake school bus drivers, district reach deal; vote on Monday to avoid strike

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — After over 10 hours of mediation on Friday, the Forest Lake school district and Teamsters Local 320 — who represent Forest Lake school bus drivers —tentatively reached an agreement to potentially avert a strike next week.
The tentative agreement raises the top wages for bus drivers to $22.87 per hour, over $4 more than their current pay, and up to $20.33 for bus aides.
"With the support of the bus drivers and aides, Teamsters were able to make improvements on wages and benefits,” says Dracy Overland, ISD 831 bus driver for 13 years.
The union said after the agreement was announced that there will be a vote on Monday with a ballot count beginning at 6 p.m. If approved, the agreement will avert a strike set for Tuesday.
The Teamsters Local 320 union voted to authorize a strike April 20th after rejecting a tentative agreement with the district.
The school district has a plan in place in case the bus drivers do go on strike next month, which could include expanding pick-up and drop-off hours for parents.
