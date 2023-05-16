Forest Lake woman inducted into White Castle's Cravers Hall of Fame

Chris Henry of Forest Lake was one of 11 inducted into the Cravers Hall of Fame at White Castle's headquarters in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Henry can remember the first time she had White Castle.

Henry was in either kindergarten or first grade when her mom and a friend piled all of the kids into a car and took them to the White Castle in Minneapolis.

"It was a little house at the time and they ordered about 30 burgers," Henry said. "I remember just laughing, all of us kids. Who's going to eat 30 burgers? From there, I was hooked."

Henry has made memories at the fast-food chain, known for its square sliders, throughout the many stages of her life. It even influenced her decision on where to settle down.

"My husband and I, at the time, we were looking for our together-home. We live in Forest Lake now. He knows this now, but part of my decision with the location was the fact that there's a White Castle in Forest Lake," Henry said.

How often does Henry eat at White Castle?

"If you ask my husband, it's about every other week or so but it's a lot more than that. It's kind of whenever I drive by one, I stop in and grab a White Castle," said Henry, during an interview over Zoom from White Castle's headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.

Henry was selected as a 2022 White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame inductee. She and 10 others were flown out to Columbus this week to celebrate and received an award and White Castle blue jacket. The induction ceremony took place on Tuesday.

White Castle created the Cravers Hall of Fame in 2001 to honor their biggest fans. Those who want to be considered for the HOF, submit an essay. Last year, two Minnesotans made it into the 2021 class.

Henry's essay was titled "Home is Where the Castle is."

On being chosen, she said, "Never in a million years would've thought... but here I am."

