Former Vikings DE Everson Griffen charged with 4th-degree DWI

Griffen, who spent 11 seasons with the Vikings, was pulled over Saturday morning in Chanhassen.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Former Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Everson Griffen was charged with fourth-degree DWI after he was pulled over while driving Saturday morning in Chanhassen.

According to court documents, a deputy with the Carver County Sheriff's Office arrested Griffen after a pursuit on Powers Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

An incident report said the deputy activated their emergency lights and sirens after witnessing a vehicle's "reckless and erratic" driving, but the driver continued moving at "a high rate of speed." The deputy said the driver, later identified as Griffen, was also illegally passing vehicles while the officer attempted to catch up to him.

The vehicle eventually pulled over, the incident report said, and Griffen "performed poorly" when given a field sobriety test. Court documents said that Griffen had a .099 breath alcohol concentration (BrAC) during his preliminary breath test and then a .09 DMT sample when at Carver County Jail. The deputy also said there was a faint smell of alcohol, adding that the driver's eyes were "very bloodshot, watery, and glassy," according to the court documents, and Griffen told the deputy he was coming back from a casino on his way to a restaurant's grand opening.

Griffen spent 11 seasons with the Vikings and has the fourth-most career sacks in franchise history. He's been an advocate for mental health since posting on Instagram in December of 2021 that he had bipolar disorder.

