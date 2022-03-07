Judge agrees to set new date in state trial for former officers in George Floyd death

The state trial against Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and Alexander Kueng may be pushed back up to a year, according to an order by Judge Cahill.

MINNEAPOLIS — The state trial against the three former Minneapolis police officers who stood by Derek Chauvin while George Floyd was killed in spring 2020 may have their trial postponed, according to a new court filing on Wednesday.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abbetting the death of George Floyd.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd's murder on June 25, 2021 and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. He is currently being held in Minnesota's only maximum security prison, Oak Park Heights.

According to the most recent court filing, Judge Peter Cahill, who also oversaw Derek Chauvin's state trial, is allowing both the prosecution and defense attorneys to agree on a new date for the trial.

Judge Cahill has agreed to let the sides come up with a new trial date in the Lane, Kueng, Thao case.



It was supposed to start March 7, 2022.

Judge Cahill is giving attorneys until January 15 to meet and decide on a new trial date, which could be anywhere from March 14, 2022, to Jan. 9, 2023.

If the parties can't come to an agreed date, then the trial will continue with its normal start time of March 7.

Judge Cahill added in his order that if the March 7 date is unattainable due to the ongoing federal trial, which is set to begin on January 20.

The federal trial involves the three former officers, as Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal charges in Floyd's death.

Judge Cahill said if no agreement is reached and the federal trial runs into the state trial start date, the state trial will be delayed on a day-by-day basis.