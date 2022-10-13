Fundraiser started to pay for funeral of 12-year-old shot in hunting accident

Jeremy Her was just months away from turning 13 when he was accidentally shot by his uncle while squirrel hunting in Moose Lake Township.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The family of a 12-year-old boy who died after he was shot in a hunting accident is raising money to help pay for the boy's funeral.

On Oct. 9, the Cass County Sheriff's Office reported that a 12-year-old had been accidentally shot in the head by his uncle while squirrel hunting in Moose Lake Township.

The boy died at Children's Minnesota two days later, and on Oct. 12, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Jeremy Her, of St. Paul.

A GoFundMe started by his family members says Jeremy was just a few months away from turning 13.

"He is a happy boy who loved his family and friends and is willing to do anything to make them happy," the fundraiser said. "2022 started a bit rough this year for our family as there were many changes but he never let that get to him. He loves eating hot Cheetos and Korean spicy noodles. Now we have to spend the holiday without him and his birthday will be the hardest."

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $6,500 of its $11,000 goal.

In a Facebook post, the Hmong MN Council wrote "Our love and prayers are with the family during this difficult time... Any donation amount would be greatly appreciated to help the family during this difficult time."

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the case remains under investigation.

