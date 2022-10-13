Second teen dies after crash in Barron County

The 15-year-old girl is the second teen to die after a rollover crash in Cameron, Wisconsin earlier this week.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night.

Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night.

One other 14-year-old girl is still in the hospital as of Thursday morning. Her current condition is unknown, but as of Wednesday afternoon she was at Marshfield in stable condition being treated for a serious arm injury.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Monday, according to officials. Multiple departments reported to the accident, including Barron County Sheriff's Department, Cameron police and fire departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and two Life Link helicopters.

Officials said that a 16-year-old boy was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll several times. Two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old girl were injured, and all three were taken to the hospital.

One of the 14-year-old girls was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook.

The 16-year-old driver had minor injuries from the crash, and officials said he was treated on the scene. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the teenage driver was taken into custody Monday on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance and causing injury.

He was being held in the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility.

In a message to families and staff, Rice Lake School District Administrator Randy Drost confirmed that all of the teenagers involved in the crash were current or former students.

The school said the 14-year-old girl that was killed was a current student at Rice Lake High School.

"This is a truly devastating time for our entire community. Please know that pupil services staff members are available to meet with students and staff now and in the coming days. Please do not hesitate to reach out if your child needs assistance dealing with this terrible situation. You may set up an appointment with a pupil services staff member by calling the school office where your child attends," Drost said in the message.

