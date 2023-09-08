Gov. Tim Walz to meet with Ricky Cobb II's family after fatal shooting

Walz is set to provide updates on the Minnesota BCA investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of Ricky Cobb II will receive updates from Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday, about a week and a half after Cobb was shot and killed by a Minnesota State Trooper on I-94.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the fatal shooting. People have raised concerns of bias, as the BCA falls under the same umbrella as the State Patrol within the Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Walz stated Tuesday that the state looked into other agencies to investigate the death, but he maintained that the BCA would be best qualified.

"Yeah, and we actually investigated it... according to state law, Wisconsin can’t do it, which would leave the only real agency that has the capacity to do it would be either Hennepin County or the City of Minneapolis," Walz said. "In this case, we have the resources, the professionalism and I think the trust is there still with Minnesotans with the BCA to look into that."

Gov. Walz will meet privately with the family at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Aug. 3, the BCA identified Ryan Londregan as the trooper who fired his gun and killed Cobb. Troopers Brett Seide and Garrett Erickson were involved in the incident but did not use force. All three have been suspended, per department policy.

Londregan has a year and a half of law enforcement experience, the BCA said.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: