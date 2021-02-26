Hennepin County Government Center services relocating due to Chauvin trial

The temporary relocations are in preparation for the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death. Chauvin's trial is set to begin on March 8 .

In a press release announcing these changes, the County said its role in the trial "is to ensure that the Fourth Judicial District Court can conduct business in a safe and effective manner. To do that, it is necessary to restrict access to the Government Center to court-related services and implement additional security measures inside and outside the building."