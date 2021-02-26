Hennepin County Government Center services relocating due to Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County will be temporarily relocating some services offered at its Government Center in downtown Minneapolis beginning March 1.
The temporary relocations are in preparation for the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death. Chauvin's trial is set to begin on March 8.
The impacted services include:
- Domestic Abuse Service Center: The provisional remote services access room in the Government Center will close on March 1. The county encourages people access remote services, including advocacy, orders for protection and safety planning by calling 612-348-5073.
- Law Library: Beginning March 1, curbside pickup will be suspended and book drop will be unavailable, though no late fees will accrue and all due dates will be extended. Law library staff will continue to be available by phone at 612-348-2903, and by email at law.library@hennepin.us. More information can be found here.
- Licenses, certificates and permits: Services will be available online, by mail, by fax and in person at other locations. Appointments may also be booked far in advance, though the county encourages people to use online service options when possible. More information can be found here.
- Plats: Beginning March 2, services will be available online. More information can be found here.
- Probation: Beginning March 1, many probation services will temporarily relocate from the Government Center. People impacted by this relocation are encouraged to contact their probation officers before any appointments scheduled at the Government Center. Those without their probation officer's contact information should email POConnect@hennepin.us. If a probation officer directs someone to the Government Center, they should allow for extra time due to increased security measures and limited parking.
- Property taxes: Online and conventional payment methods will be available. More information can be found here.
- Sheriff's Office: People who need to access Sheriff’s Office services in City Hall should use the entrance on 4th Street.
In a press release announcing these changes, the County said its role in the trial "is to ensure that the Fourth Judicial District Court can conduct business in a safe and effective manner. To do that, it is necessary to restrict access to the Government Center to court-related services and implement additional security measures inside and outside the building."