As state eases COVID restrictions, high school & college students find reason for hope

Minnesota high school students are finally able to start planning proms and graduations, while college students are planning a return to campus.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz eased COVID-19 restrictions on large venues and group gatherings on Friday, and as he did, he recalled a recent conversation he'd had with a high school senior.

"I was out in Armstrong High School yesterday and the class president out there was talking about her sense of thrill to end her senior year with her friends," Walz said. "And the thoughts of proms and graduations."

"It made me really happy, actually," said Kaitlyn Daoheuang, the Armstrong High School senior who the governor was referring to. "Sometimes you meet people and they might not remember you the next day. They might not remember what you said, but given that he actually remembered and said something about it today, made me really happy."

Daoheuang says she's not just happy that she got a shout-out from the governor. She was also excited that his announcement finally gave her and her classmates the opportunity to begin planning an in-person prom and graduation.

"This whole year, my school has been totally distance learning so I've done all of my classes online," she said. "We were even thinking about virtual prom, and I was like, "Am I going to have to dance by myself on my living room floor, in my room? Graduation I'm even more excited about because last year was a drive by (ceremony). I was thinking, this year, what if I have to walk across my living room for my graduation."

Kaitlyn knows prom will likely still need to be held outside and graduation might still be socially distanced. But even as she has to match a mask to her prom dress, she says gathering in-person gives her hope.

"You remember that you went to your senior prom. You remember that you went to your graduation," Daoheuang said. "I know it will look a little different than previous proms of course, but I'm still very excited just because I still get to see my friends and hanging out and interact with people other than my family."

That's something last year's seniors say they wouldn't take for granted.

"I know how hard it is to have your life taken away from you because of this pandemic," said Mikayla Paul, who graduated from high school during the lockdown last spring.

Not only did Paul missed prom and graduation last year, the UofM freshman spent the year trying to cope with major changes. KARE 11 caught up with her as she moved into her dorm, but she soon learned that playing in the marching band would include PPE, but not playing at any football games. Then, after cases surged and the campus went into lockdown, Paul decided to move back home.

"I find myself sometimes depressed, sometimes anxious," Paul said.

But she felt hopeful on Friday. Shortly after the governor's announcement, the University of Minnesota announced plans to return to campus in the fall.

Paul: "It's a relief because knowing that that is coming up, it's something to look forward to just see off in the distance and be like, 'Okay, I'm going to be there some day. It's coming. I've just got to get through today. It's coming.'"

Kent Erdahl: "Anything that you're looking forward to the most?"