'Hope for Healthcare' sends meals and gratitude to HCMC employees

KARE teamed up with HyVee to deliver 500 meals to the nightshift Wednesday at Hennepin County Medical Center, as part of our Hope for Healthcare initiative.

MINNEAPOLIS — Four thousand meals in eight weeks.

With the help of our partners at Hy-Vee, we've worked to brighten the day of healthcare workers with a free meal featuring your encouraging words.

Wednesday was our last delivery for the night shift at HCMC.

However, it's not so much the food that's having the most impact.

The notes came by the dozens via KARE 11 viewers.

"All of you are the reason we have a chance against the pandemic."

"I know I could not do the things you do and I appreciate your work."

"Thank you for all your sacrifices."

"One year ago the amazing staff did everything you could to save my husband from this virus."

"Sending you prayers of strength and that you can stay strong both physically and mentally."

"We love you and appreciate all you have done."

"We don't get to hear 'thank you's very much and when we do they're very heartfelt and they feel really good," says Alicia Bravo, a registered nurse in the emergency department.

"Right now they have a small chance to breathe, but what happens when you have a chance to breathe is you realize what you've been through," says Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis.

COVID plus workforce shortages have had team members at their breaking point, DeCubellis says. "Seeing gratitude from the community, seeing people rally alongside them is absolutely inspirational."

In an industry that's been non-stop the last two years, seemingly small gestures can go miles.