Hospitality industry seeks boost this Memorial Day weekend

SPRING PARK, Minn. — It's a busy weekend for businesses in the hospitality industry, an industry that's still trying to recover from the pandemic.

On Saturday, people who were out on the patio at Lord Fletcher's in Spring Park had more than enough reason to be out soaking up the sunshine and warmer temps.

"Just seeing people again and being active and you know support the business," said Alicia Wolk who was out boating Saturday.

Whatever the reason, it was a welcomed sight for Lord Fletcher's General Manager Chad Nelson.

"Two years ago it was hard to get people back," said Nelson.

As the hospitality industry has experienced its fair share of setbacks. This time last year, Nelson says they were down 45 employees, but this time around, things are different.

"We've got plenty of staff," said Nelson. He went on to explain, "we're getting a lot of the downtown workers out here in the suburbs, and we get a lot of returning staff."

But not every business in the hospitality industry is serving up to their greatest potential this Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the latest economic data snapshot from Hospitality Minnesota, the industry is down 32,000 workers from pre-pandemic levels, and isn't expected to bounce back until next year.

"As an immigrant myself, you know, in Lebanon seeing the economic devastation, and people staying in and not going out and enjoying their life, its very devastating so, enjoying life here in one of the greatest countries in the world is very important," said a Lord Fletcher's customer.

Whatever the reason, those in the hospitality industry are counting on it.

"It's a real Minnesota summer, we're starting it off finally," said Wolk.

"It's back to normal, lets go!" said Nelson.

