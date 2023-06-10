How to watch the Twins in the playoffs and how to find Homer Hankys

Tickets for games three and four went on sale Friday at noon. The team is also hosting watch parties for the away games.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins will take on the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series starting this weekend.

The team is hosting watch parties at Target Field for the first two games of the series.

“Even though the team opens on the road this weekend in Houston, we want fans to come together and watch with each other, and what better place to do that than right here at Target Field?” Twins spokesman Matt Hodson says.

The Twins haven’t hosted a playoff watch party since the Twins took on the Yankees in 2019.

The team is expecting around 6,000 fans will show up for both watch parties.

Hodson said the team will open up their Delta Club so fans can watch the games on the big screen and on various tvs at the ballpark.

He says the team may also open up seating in the stands if they need extra room to accommodate fans.

The event is free and fans will get a chance to purchase food and drinks from various team vendors.

“We’re asking fans to go to Twins.com/WatchParty and reserve a spot. It’s free, but it just helps us keep track of how many people we should expect here at the ballpark,” Hodson explained.

If the Twins move further into the postseason Hodson said the team will host watch parties for every away game this year.

Fans will also get a chance to watch the team in person for games three and four against Houston.

The tickets went on sale Friday at noon.

According to the Twins website, tickets for game three were already sold out by 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Tickets are still available through the resale market.

On SeatGeek, the prices range from $87 to $1,259.



Game four tickets are still available through the Twins website as of Friday afternoon.

Most of the available seats are located behind home plate on the third level.

The website also showed several available tickets in a few sections near the left field.

According to the Twins website, the available tickets for game four range in price from $66 to around $120.



There are also standing-room-only tickets available for game four and the Twins may decide to release additional standing-room-only tickets for both games early next week.

“We kind of go by ticket sales and confer with Major League Baseball. It's not entirely our call. We'll see how ticket sales go right now and then make that call closer to Tuesday,” Hodson says.

Homer Hankys are also available at the Twins team store and online through the Star Tribune for $4 each.

According to the Twins, Homer Hankys will not be sold at Cub Foods locations this year.

Every fan who buys a ticket for either game three or game four will also receive a free Homer Hanky when they walk into Target Field.

