Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: When they play and where to get tickets

MINNEAPOLIS — Fresh off the Minnesota Twins' first postseason series win since 2002, team officials announced that single-game tickets for the American League Division Series will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6.
The second-seeded Houston Astros will host the first two games of the best-of-five series on Saturday and Sunday, before coming to Target Field for Game 3 on Tuesday. If necessary, Game 4 will be played Wednesday at Target Field. Tickets will go on sale Friday starting at noon. To purchase tickets on Friday through the team's website, click here.
ALDS SERIES GAMES:
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 7 @ Houston at 3:45 p.m. CT
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 8 @ Houston at 7:03 p.m. CT
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 10 @ Minnesota at 3:07 p.m. CT
Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 11 @ Minnesota at TBD
TWINS WIN! Sights, sounds from Game 2 of Wild Card Series
Fans also have a chance to get their "strips of tickets" for all remaining home Twins games, which could be up to 10 games if every series goes the distance.
The team announced that they'll be hosting free watch parties at Target Field for the first two games of the ALDS on Saturday and Sunday, with more information being released Thursday.
Watch more coverage of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.