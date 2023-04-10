Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: When they play and where to get tickets

Tickets for the American League Division Series go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 starting at noon, with Games 1 and 2 getting underway in Houston this weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fresh off the Minnesota Twins' first postseason series win since 2002, team officials announced that single-game tickets for the American League Division Series will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6.

The second-seeded Houston Astros will host the first two games of the best-of-five series on Saturday and Sunday, before coming to Target Field for Game 3 on Tuesday. If necessary, Game 4 will be played Wednesday at Target Field. Tickets will go on sale Friday starting at noon. To purchase tickets on Friday through the team's website, click here.

ALDS SERIES GAMES:

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 7 @ Houston at 3:45 p.m. CT

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 8 @ Houston at 7:03 p.m. CT

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 10 @ Minnesota at 3:07 p.m. CT

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 11 @ Minnesota at TBD

Fans also have a chance to get their "strips of tickets" for all remaining home Twins games, which could be up to 10 games if every series goes the distance.

The team announced that they'll be hosting free watch parties at Target Field for the first two games of the ALDS on Saturday and Sunday, with more information being released Thursday.

