Multiple inmate overdoses at Morrison County Jail investigated

Sheriff Shawn Larsen credits responding law enforcement and medical personnel for saving the lives of six inmates, while authorities investigate the source.

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — Sheriff's and police investigators in Little Falls are trying to determine how six inmates were able to overdose on drugs that somehow got inside the Morrison County Jail.

Morrison County Sheriff's Shawn Larsen says jail staff were alerted just before 7 p.m. Saturday that an inmate in a housing unit was unresponsive. Staff quickly called for backup and both law enforcement and medical first responders arrived to provide lifesaving efforts including administering Narcan, used in instances of opioid overdoses.

While working on the first inmate, responders identified an additional five inmates showing signs of overdosing. In total five inmates were administered narcan and all six were transported to to St. Gabriel's Hospital for treatment and monitoring. After being evaluated and cleared by medical staff, all were returned to the Morrison County Jail.

Sheriff Larsen says an investigation is underway by detectives from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office and Little Falls Police Department to determine how the drugs got into the jail and who is responsible.

The sheriff added that he is proud of the quick lifesaving response and collaborative efforts that led to six lives being saved.

