Isanti police searching for missing woman; last seen Thursday

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. — Police are searching for a 32-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday near the Isanti VFW.

The Minnesota BCA said Amanda Jo Vangrinsven is about 5'3 and was last seen wearing a blue Twins shirt and jean shorts.

According to the BCA, she and someone else left the VFW and both went to the Dugout Bar in Bethel, Minnesota. The other person told authorities that Vangrinsven was driven back to the area of the Isanti VFW.

However, the BCA said Vangrinsven did not show up for work Friday morning and her vehicle was still parked at the Isanti VFW. Her phone was off and the BCA said her last known possible location was southwestern Isanti County.

Authorities asked anyone who's seen Vangrinsven to call 911, or contact the Isanti Police Department 763-444-4761 or Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 763-689-2141.