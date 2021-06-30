Juvenile dead after jet ski collision on Lake Minnetonka

One person is dead after two jet skis collided Wednesday evening.

MINNETONKA, Minn — A juvenile is dead after two jet skis collided on the East Upper Lake of Lake Minnetonka Wednesday evening.

According to a press release from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m.

People on a nearby boat pulled the victim out of the water and performed CPR until Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol deputies arrived and took the juvenile to the hospital.

The release says the identity of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The person on the other jet ski was not hurt.