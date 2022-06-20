Juvenile dies in fatal Pine County fire

Sheriff's officials say multiple fire departments from the county responded to the house fire shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, but the male child did not survive.

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — A child is dead following a house fire in Pine County early Monday.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 1:30 a.m. reporting the fire and that a juvenile boy was still inside the burning structure.

First responders from the Moose Lake, Willow River, Sturgeon Lake and Finlayson Fire Departments rushed to the scene and quickly located the boy, but he was declared dead on the scene.

Authorities aren't releasing the age of the child or the community where the fire occurred. In a released statement sheriff's officials expressed condolences for the victim's loved ones, saying "thoughts and prayers go out to the family who is affected by this tragedy."

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting Pine County investigators in trying to determine the cause of the fire.

