This festival celebrates Minnesota's winters with a variety of programs.

The Great Northern celebrates Minnesota's cold, creative winters through ten days of diverse programming that invigorate mind and body.

In an era of changing climate that threatens our signature season, the festival seeks to create community, inspire action, and share the resilient spirit of the North with the world.

Since it began in 2017, The Great Northern has drawn 375,000 annual visitors from around the region and engaged them with opportunities to learn, play, think, and build connections in the heart of winter.

The festival has helped to highlight Minnesota at its seasonal best.

It boasts large scale citywide projections of digital animated artwork by “ChangeMaker” (MPR) Marlena Myles; a series of experimental walks with award-winning architecture/art duo Dream the Combine meant to highlight the sensory experience of winter; a conversation on climate science, policy and justice with Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson; live fire grilling from celebrated chef Yia Vang; and more.

The Great Northern was founded by board president Eric Dayton— CEO of Askov Finlayson, named 2019 Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum—in the belief that Minnesota can be a vibrant, welcoming place for everyone to live and work year-round.

With a mission essential to the wellbeing of the Minnesota community, particularly during this challenging and socially isolating time, The Great Northern will continue to evaluate best practices related to COVID-19 to ensure a safe experience for all.

The Great Northern hired Kate Nordstrum as executive and artistic director in December 2019 to lead the organization into the future and reimagine its mission and programming.

A “curatorial powerhouse with international pull” (MPR), Nordstrum is known as a “storied matchmaker” (Star Tribune) and natural connector who collaborates with partner organizations to apply complementary lenses to projects and aggregate resources.

Three legacy festivals—the City of Lakes Loppet, Saint Paul Winter Carnival and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships—are founding partners of The Great Northern.

Previously scheduled across the winter months, the three festivals now place over a coordinated 10-day period with signature events, including the Winter Carnival’s celebrated Ice Carving Competition and Snow Sculpture Contest (now a drive through at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds).

Due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines set forth by the state of Minnesota, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships had to cancel its 2021 games but plans a celebratory return in 2022.