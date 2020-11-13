Holiday Guide: Celebrating the season in Minnesota

MINNESOTA, USA — It's beginning to look a lot like winter -- and all over Minnesota, the holiday season is about to get started.
Whether you're up for a drive or celebrating from home, there's something on this list for you.
Virtual events:
- Holidazzle: Normally held in Minneapolis' Loring Park, this holiday favorite went online-only due to COVID-19. The festival will take the form of four holiday episodes, released starting in November. They'll air on Holidazzle.com and feature a visit from Santa, DIY holiday projects, local food spotlights and more.
- A benefit concert to fight food insecurity: In past years, the festively decorated Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopped in Minnesota -- and other spots across the northern U.S. -- to collect donations for food banks. The usual Holiday Train route was canceled due to the pandemic, but CP is planning a virtual benefit concert instead. The company said more details are coming.
- St. Paul European Christmas Market: The in-person seasonal market was canceled this year, but you can still support local artists -- and knock out some last-second Christmas shopping. The virtual market started Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 24.
- See a show (virtually) at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts: This year, the Ordway's holiday offerings include a hip-hop version of the Nutcracker, a comedy show and a Celtic holiday concert. Tickets start at $20-$25.
- Enjoy a classic: The Guthrie Theater's performance of A Christmas Carol is also online-only this year. It'll stream on-demand from Dec. 19 to Dec. 31. The stream is free for K-12 students and $10 for everyone else. Educators and administrators can register online or email groups@guthrietheater.org.
Seasonal festivals:
- Saint Paul Winter Carnival: Unlike many others on this list, the Winter Carnival is a celebration of winter -- and how Minnesotans get through it. It runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 7. Some staples, like the parade, were canceled due to the pandemic -- but other events, like a drive-thru view of the ice carving and snow sculpting contests, are still on. Other events are fully virtual.
- GLOW Holiday Festival: The Minnesota State Fairgrounds are getting a Christmas makeover. Starting Nov. 19, you'll be able to see a mile of holiday light displays -- including a 100-foot Christmas tree. The festival will also highlight various cultures of Minnesota with special events like Amity Night, Latinx Night, Hanukkah Night, Indigenous Peoples Night and Kwanzaa Night. Tickets are $46 per vehicle.
Holiday exhibits and light shows:
- Christmas in Color: Starting Nov. 27, Valleyfair's parking lot will transform into a mile-long drive-through holiday light exhibit. It's made up of more than a million holiday lights -- all synced to holiday tunes. Tickets are $30 per vehicle.
- Bentleyville Tour of Lights: Duluth's classic holiday lights display will be a drive-thru event this year at Bayfront Festival Park, opening Nov. 21. Tickets are $10 per vehicle. There's no presale -- all ticket purchases have to be made at the gate.
- Sever's Holiday Lights: This Shakopee lights display opens for its holiday season Nov. 26. Tickets are $7 per person or $25 per car.