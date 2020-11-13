Holiday Guide: Celebrating the season in Minnesota

Let's end 2020 on a good note: drive-thru Christmas events, virtual winter festivals and more.

MINNESOTA, USA — It's beginning to look a lot like winter -- and all over Minnesota, the holiday season is about to get started.

Whether you're up for a drive or celebrating from home, there's something on this list for you.

Virtual events:

Seasonal festivals:

Saint Paul Winter Carnival: Unlike many others on this list, the Winter Carnival is a celebration of winter -- and how Minnesotans get through it. It runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 7. Some staples, like the parade, were canceled due to the pandemic -- but other events, like a drive-thru view of the ice carving and snow sculpting contests, are still on. Other events are fully virtual.

GLOW Holiday Festival: The Minnesota State Fairgrounds are getting a Christmas makeover. Starting Nov. 19, you'll be able to see a mile of holiday light displays -- including a 100-foot Christmas tree. The festival will also highlight various cultures of Minnesota with special events like Amity Night, Latinx Night, Hanukkah Night, Indigenous Peoples Night and Kwanzaa Night. Tickets are $46 per vehicle.

Holiday exhibits and light shows: