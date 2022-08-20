3 places to eat in St. Anthony Main

The historic neighborhood is known for its cobblestone streets, brick warehouses and restaurants with great views.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Located along the Mississippi River, the historic St. Anthony Main neighborhood in Northeast Minneapolis offers stunning views and great patio dining.

Executive Chef Charlie Gibbs runs the kitchens at three restaurants in St. Anthony Main and they all serve different cuisines.

He joined KARE 11 News Saturday to demonstrate the variety of foods at each restaurant.

Chipotle Masa for Tetela

Masa Harina (Maseca): 100 g

Water: 125 ml

Salt: 2.5 g

Vegetable base: 2.5 g

Chipotle in adobo: 5 g

Annatto, ground: 1.25 g

Lard (or vegetable shortening): 12.5 g

Blend Chipotles, water, veg base, and annatto in blender.

In a bowl, crumble lard into the liquid.

Fold in masa harina and knead until fully incorporated.

Salsa Macha

Ancho Chiles: 7.5 g

Guajillo Chiles: 7.5 g

Chipotle Morita Chiles: 1.25 g

White Sesame Seeds: 2.5 g

Olive Oil: 125 ml

Mexican Oregano, Dried: .5 g

Salt: 3 g

Peanuts: 7.5 g

Garlic cloves: 10 g

Apple Cider Vinegar: 12.5 ml

Remove stems from chiles. Deseed the ancho and guajillo peppers. Tear or crumble chiles so they blend easily in the blender.

Heat oil, add garlic, peanuts, and sesame.

Fry until Garlic is almost golden brown and pull from heat. Add chiles. The garlic should be golden brown by the time the oil cools.

Let cool- DO NOT add vinegar until the oil is cool. This is extremely important.

Add all other ingredients and blend on a medium-low speed in the vitamix until the garlic is minced and the chiles resemble crushed red pepper flakes.

Stir before serving.

Coriander Crema

Sour Cream: 150 g

Half and half: 50 g

Lemon Juice: 12 ml

Coriander Seed: 2.5 g

Salt: 1.25 g

Toast coriander seed, then grind in blender or coffee grinder.

Combine with all other ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: